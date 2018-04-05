High-tech greenhouse promises 120 jobs in Eastern Kentucky. Similar projects delayed.

A proposed high-tech greenhouse in Breathitt County could create 120 new jobs in Eastern Kentucky, but two other similar projects have already fallen well behind schedule.
Hydroponic Farms USA said it will invest $44.5 million in the indoor farm facility, which will sit atop a reclaimed coal mine in Jackson.
The announcement of the project comes as two others — AppHarvest in Pikeville and Kentucky Fresh Harvest in Lincoln County — push toward production despite setbacks.
Kentucky Fresh Harvest and the Breathitt County project are both products of a company called Green Ag Technologies, the U.S. face of an Israeli company called Oz Agribusiness Projects & Investments LTD.
The Kentucky projects are the company’s only two in the United States, according to Green Ag Technologies’ website.
Trevor Terry, communications director for Green Ag Technologies, said the mission of the Breathitt County facility is two-fold: to create a profitable and sustainable business by selling vegetables, such as cherry tomatoes, leafy greens and peppers; and to help revitalize the economy of a region struggling to recover from the decline of the coal industry.
“For me personally, it’s a chance to give back to that region that’s given so much to the world for so long, and I know that’s the way the investor group feels too,” Terry said. “We’re just happy to have a chance to do something good.”
The 42-acre facility will utilize high-tech farming practices, including hydroponics and aeroponics, both of which require advanced plumbing and electrical construction to deliver nutrients to the crops.
Area officials hope high-tech agriculture will provide permanent, well-paying jobs for skilled workers in Breathitt County, which in 2016 had an unemployment rate more than double the national average, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
“Agriculture, including high-tech agriculture, is an exciting area of focus in Appalachian Kentucky,” said Jared Arnett, executive director of the economic development group Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), in a statement to the Herald-Leader. “The AppHarvest and Hydroponic Farms USA announcements provide great hope in establishing Eastern Kentucky as a hub for high-tech agriculture in the United States.”
The three greenhouse projects together could employ more than 330 people.
AppHarvest and Kentucky Fresh Harvest, though, have yet to produce any crop.
In Pikeville, AppHarvest announced in February 2017 that it would begin construction in June of that year. Construction hasn’t yet started. Company officials declined to comment for this story.
In Lincoln County, officials said Kentucky Fresh Harvest expected to ship its first batch of cherry tomatoes in the summer of 2017. The company has yet to seed its produce, although construction is underway.
Terry said setbacks in Lincoln County included permitting issues and weather delays.
The Breathitt County project has its own challenges, including setting up necessary infrastructure and working around elk and wild horses that live near the facility, but the company is ready to overcome those hurdles, Terry said.
“Along with those challenges … we’ve got some real opportunities to capitalize on,” Terry said. “This is a renaissance of technology and agriculture where it’s needed the most.”
The company has not announced when it expects to open the facility in Breathitt County.
It has received preliminary approval for state tax incentives of up to $1.83 million through the Kentucky Business Investment Program, as well as $250,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act.
The act allows companies to recoup state sales and use tax on construction costs and building fixtures.
“The announcement of 121 full-time jobs in Breathitt County is wonderful news for Eastern Kentucky and its skilled workforce,” Gov. Matt Bevin said in a news release. “Hydroponic Farms USA will be a great fit for the Jackson community, and continues the economic momentum that is building in Eastern Kentucky.”
To help train the next generation of high-tech agriculture workers, the University of Pikeville announced preliminary plans in February to create an agriculture program.
The UPike program is “a perfect example of the level of commitment from the region” to connect different stakeholders who want to see a diversified and prosperous economy in Eastern Kentucky, Arnett said.
“We believe projects like this validate what we say every day: There is a future in Appalachia.”
Comments