Spike in roadwork zone crashes, 12 fatalities leads to new message. Knock it off.

Respect flags, slow down and pay attention in road construction zones so you don’t kill yourself or someone else, the state says as it tries to avoid a repeat of the 33 percent spike in accidents that resulted in 12 deaths last year.
With motorists being the primary victims of work zone injuries and fatalities, KYTC is driving attention to National Work Zone Awareness Week – April 9-13 – to encourage motorists to take a vested interest in work zone safety by navigating through work zones without distractions.
With roadway construction season kicking off in April across Kentucky, many motorists will encounter at least one work zone in their daily commute. Although highway work zones are high-risk sites for crew members, the lives of drivers and their passengers are also on the line.
Of the 12 lives lost in work zones last year, 11 were motorists, not road crew workers. Also, the number of work zone crashes rose 33 percent from 675 in 2016 to 1,007 in 2017. Making work zones safe is a shared responsibility for both crews and motorists alike.
“Highway workers are more than just numbers to us,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson said in a news release. “Every number has a face, every face has a name and every name has a story that matters. Work zone safety is everybody’s responsibility.”
FHWA statistics are in line with Kentucky’s work zone fatality numbers that indicate motorists are more at risk in a work zone. According to FHWA, in a typical five-day workweek, an average of seven motorists and one worker are killed around the nation in work zones.
Among the contributing causes of work zone crashes, distracted driving is significant. In fact, 44 percent of last year’s work zone crashes listed distracted driving as a factor; speed accounted for only 24 of the overall crashes.
“Distracted driving has become a major concern – not just in work zones, but also in general roadway safety,” said Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Executive Director Dr. Noelle Hunter. “Due to distracted driving last year, there were more than 57,000 crashes on Kentucky roadways, resulting in 14,600 injuries and 147 fatalities. Driving alert – whether in a work zone or along a straight stretch of roadway – has the potential to save lives and reduce the number of crashes dramatically.”
To promote safer work zones and to prompt a reduction in the number of preventable crashes, Gov. Matt Bevin signed a proclamation declaring April 9-13 Work Zone Safety Week in Kentucky.
Behind every barrel and high-visibility vest is a person counting on the caution exercised by an unknown driver. Throughout the week, KYTC will share video and written stories from those affected by work zone crashes, as well as messages from influential partners to encourage safe driving behaviors.
Also on Wednesday, KYTC invites organizations and citizens throughout the Commonwealth to illuminate buildings, landmarks, bridges, structures and homes with the color orange to show support of work zone safety – a repeat of last year’s inaugural Glow Orange, Kentucky initiative. Observers are encouraged to tweet photos of orange-lit structures to Twitter using #glowky. Some prominent structures to look for include the Florence Y’all Water Tower in Florence and the newly constructed Lincoln Bridge in Louisville.
Thursday offers another opportunity for Kentuckians to demonstrate they are vested in work zone safety. KYTC asks industry partners and employees to wear high-visibility vests, take a photo and post it on social media using hashtag #vestedinwzsafety.
To help prevent future work zone crashes, the Transportation Cabinet asks drivers to practice three work zone safety tips:
1. Pay Attention – Don’t text, eat or perform any other activity while driving.
2. Respect Flaggers – Obey their guidance and watch their direction carefully.
3. Slow Down – Maintain a safe following distance; rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crash.
Always committed to safety, KYTC said it will continue to raise work zone awareness by sharing work zone stories and tips on social media throughout highway construction season, April-November, when most work zone crashes occur.
