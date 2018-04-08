A kidnapping, an impaired driver and a customer with cuts. Dispatcher solved mystery.

Chris Mills didn’t make a one-in-a-million capture, but the lightning-fast reaction of the Kentucky State Police communications dispatcher led to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect.
For Mills, it was just another day at work, assembling calls and clues as fast as they came across his desk.
He started working for the Kentucky State Police in 2005 at the Pikeville post.
Mills met his wife through the Kentucky State Police: He works in Dry Ridge, his wife Rebecca in Campbellsburg. The couple has two small children, a 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.
Mills is being cited by the KSP as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, described as a time to recognize the efforts of more than 200,000 police and emergency service dispatchers throughout the United States.
Mills said he was surprised when he heard that his story was being recognized: “I didn’t think anything about it (the incident). That’s what we do.”
The episode began on an August morning in 2017 when Mills, a police telecommunications shift supervisor, received a broadcast teletype from the Erlanger police department. The teletype was an “attempt to locate” request involving a man wanted for kidnapping and assault.
Police dispatchers often see similar request during their shifts, according to a KSP release. Mills made note and continued with his duties.
A few hours later, Mills received a call from a driver traveling southbound on I-75 near Crittenden, a town in Grant and Kenton counties. The caller was an off-duty Michigan police officer reporting a suspected impaired driver veering between lanes. The officer provided a vehicle description and license plate number.
“I immediately realized it was the suspect from the Erlanger police department request,” Mills said in the KSP release.
Mills located a previous address for the suspect in rural Grant County and sent sheriff’s department and KSP units. Minutes later, a woman called 911 saying that her son was trying to force his way into the house. With police en route, the suspect fled into a wooded area.
Mills studied topical maps of the area, helping direct police to check other nearby roads.
A few hours later, Mills and fellow dispatcher Rebecca Henry received separate calls from patrons inside a fast food restaurant in Dry Ridge: A man was in the restaurant with cuts all over his face. Grant County sheriff’s deputies and KSP units arrived as the suspect was exiting the restaurant and apprehended him.
Lt. Rodney Wren of KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge said Mills’ quick thinking may have kept family members and others from being harmed: “His actions illustrate the positive impact dispatchers have on law enforcement and public safety on a daily basis.”
Mills said that his work has had him talking with people who wanted to harm themselves as well as with those who needed to be instructed on performing CPR on a loved one.
“Public safety is more of a calling,” Mills said. “It’s not just your everyday nine-to-five job. When inclement weather hits, when state offices shut down for a snow day, we still have to be there. It’s a hard job at times, but it’s rewarding to know that you can potentially help people. ... Calling into the dispatch center may be the one and only time you have any dealings with the state police.”
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments