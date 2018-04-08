Trump gives Frankfort a TIGER grant. Here’s what it aims to accomplish.

Forget about bike-share stations in Chicago or pedestrian walks in Oakland. That’s so Obama-era.
In the Trump administration, a popular $500 million transportation grant program is focused more on projects in rural areas that turned out for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. That means more road and rail projects in GOP strongholds such as Idaho, North Dakota and Oklahoma, and fewer “greenways,” “complete streets” and bike lanes.
The latest round of these grants has nothing for New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago.
However, it does have a nearly $8 million grant for Frankfort’s Second Street Corridor Project. The total project cost for the corridor project in Kentucky’s capital city is $12.4 million.
Kentuckians voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2016 election, nearly doubling the number of votes recorded for Hillary Clinton.
The project will reconstruct the Second Street corridor, including Second Street and East Main Street, into a complete street with wider sidewalks, improved signaling and intersection improvements, ADA accessibility, streetscape enhancements, bike lanes and green infrastructure improvements.
A release accompanying the announcement said that the project “will improve pedestrian access to a local elementary school in an economically distressed portion of Frankfort, by slowing vehicular traffic, shortening pedestrian crossings, widening sidewalks, and improved lighting and bicycle accommodations.
“By separating combined sewer and sanitary lines and planting green infrastructure to capture rainwater and filter storm water, the project will reduce runoff volume and improve water quality,” the release said.
The projects funded are a refocusing from the priorities of the previous administration, which gave most of these TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grants to urban areas represented by President Barack Obama’s Democratic allies on Capitol Hill.
“More than 64 percent of this round of TIGER funding was awarded to rural projects, a historic number that demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to supporting the country’s rural communities,” the Transportation Department said in a release announcing the grants.
“I was very pleased said,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, when asked about the focus on rural areas. Maine won $10.8 million to help repair three rural bridges on routes critical to the state’s timber industry.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments