3rd Kentucky police dog dies in accident since December

Another Kentucky police dog has died, at least the third lost in accidents in law enforcement since December.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is the latest to suffer the loss of a K9, according to WBKO. Dzek, a Belgian Malinois, was hit by a vehicle early Sunday.
His handler, Deputy Rusty Rosencrance, put him in a fenced-in area after his shift, but the dog managed to get out in pursuit of a cat, WBKO reported. Dzek was found about 7 a.m. on the side of the road. Dzek was a fully certified K9.
His death was the second in a few weeks in Kentucky. Mount Sterling lost its K9 March 28. Dexter ran into the road and was hit by a car, according to WKYT at the time.
“He had apprehended many felons, found large amounts of narcotics and was (loved) by countless school children,” the department posted on Facebook. “He will be missed greatly by not only we at the MSPD but by our community as well. Please keep his partner, K9 Officer Jason Perry in your prayers.”
In December, Bell County K9 Kane was killed when his reward ball for finding narcotics rolled into traffic. He was struck and killed.
In addition to being hit by cars, K9s have frequently died nationally after being left in hot cars. At least four incidents occurred last summer.
