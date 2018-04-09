Pike County group asks teachers to call in sick Friday for Frankfort rally
A representative of the education advocacy group Pike County Strong said the group went against the wishes of the Kentucky Education Association by asking teachers to call in sick for a rally at the Capitol on Friday.
Will Wrightwwright@herald-leader.com
More Videos
3:32
Pike County group asks teachers to call in sick Friday for Frankfort rally
1:45
Take a tour of Louisville’s SkyStar observation wheel
1:24
House passes 300+ page tax bill despite little time to review
1:48
Teachers watch, chant as Senate votes on budget, tax changes
1:07
Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’
2:58
Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles
2:05
Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer
3:18
She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.
1:14
Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground
1:21
House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases
0:32
Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'
0:20
Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’
Enjoy a virtual ride and tour of the SkyStar observation wheel next to the Big Four pedestrian bridge at Waterfront Park in Louisville. The temporary wheel will be operating for patrons to enjoy until the end of Derby, May 6th.
The Kentucky Senate passed the budget and tax bill after hours of discussion on Monday afternoon. The tax bill passed without the support of seven Republicans, while only two Republicans voted against the budget.
Because local first responders called to the scene of a drug overdose are only armed with rubber gloves and tongs, the students of Ashland Middle School developed a solution to safely pick up and dispose of hazardous material. The students created a device that could be used by first responders and local authorities to pick up dangerous used needles and other drug paraphernalia.
Connie Higgins was shot in the face in 1984 while working for the Louisville Police Department. She said the workers' compensation benefits she received helped save her life. Now she’s worried future officers won’t get them if the Kentucky General Assembly approves House Bill 2.
House budget chairman Steven Rudy, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne talk with reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, about a 50-cent increase in the cigarette tax and a new tax on opioids in the House version of Kentucky's two-year budget.
Chris Volz, president of Laborers Local 576 in Louisville, which represents some city workers, and his colleagues joined hundreds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in the Capitol Annex to protest Senate Bill 1, the pension bill.
Sue Foster, president of AFSCME Local 4011 in Louisville, leads a room packed with teachers and public workers as they sing a message to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, who vote for Senate Bill 1, the pension overhaul bill.