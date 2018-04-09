Pike County group asks teachers to call in sick Friday, ignoring KEA plea

The public education advocacy group Pike County Strong is asking teachers to call in sick Thursday night in order to close schools Friday and allow teachers to rally in Frankfort.
A group official said the move goes against the wishes of the Kentucky Education Association, which has taken a cautious approach to school closures that is frustrating many Pike County teachers.
“(KEA) did not want us to announce that we were calling for a walkout on Friday,” said Patricia Lea Collins, a Pike County Strong administrator and the director of Pike County Schools’ Head Start program.
Collins said many Pike County teachers wanted schools to close all week, and that the group’s announcement gave teachers a plan of action that includes rallies and meetings throughout the week, culminating with the rally in Frankfort.
“Teachers on Thursday night need to start calling in with that sewer flu so that (Pike County Schools Superintendent) Mr. Adkins can cancel school Friday and get us there,” said Megan Smith, a teacher at Belfry Middle School, during the group’s video announcement.
State lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort Friday and Saturday for the two final days of this year’s law-making session.
Without Pike County Strong’s announcement Sunday night, Collins said, many teachers would have called in sick Monday, closing schools throughout the county.
“They were getting radical,” Collins said. “They wanted to make a statement.”
Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said Perry County has no plans to close schools Friday.
“We’re not going to do anything unless it’s a statewide initiative” Jett said, adding that the actions of a couple individual districts will not have much bearing on schools statewide.
KEA on Friday called for teachers to return to the classroom this week, and to continue advocacy efforts by talking directly with their elected officials.
“Our students need us to show up for them in classrooms and schools,” the KEA statement said. “We urge educators statewide not to allow our united efforts to be compromised by continued calls for action that deprive students, parents and communities of the educational services we provide.”
When asked about work stoppages during a news conference on March 30, KEA president Stephanie Winkler said all options were on the table, but that state law prohibits strikes.
During a news conference Monday, Gov. Matt Bevin spoke out against the KEA, saying the group was “refusing to be part of the solution.”
Bevin said he will veto the legislature’s proposed two-year state budget and a tax bill that generates hundreds of millions of dollars to help fund it.
Winkler told the Herald-Leader Monday that KEA’s next step is to “to activate members to contact legislators to override the governor’s vetoes.”
Winkler said that, as a group, no teachers in any Kentucky school district failed to report to work Monday. She did not immediately comment on the Pike County group’s plans for Friday.
Fayette County Education Association President Jessica Hiler did not immediately respond to a question about whether Fayette County teachers would participate in a sick-out on Friday as they did on March 30, forcing the cancellation of schools.
On Sunday, KEA issued a statewide call for people to “wear red for public ed” on Monday.
Will Wright is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Reach him at 859-270-9760, @HLWright
Comments