Pike County group asks teachers to call in sick Friday, ignoring KEA plea

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 212 Pike County group asks teachers to call in sick Friday for Frankfort rally Pause 105 Take a tour of Louisville’s SkyStar observation wheel 84 House passes 300+ page tax bill despite little time to review 108 Teachers watch, chant as Senate votes on budget, tax changes 67 Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’ 178 Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles 125 Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer 198 She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 74 Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 81 House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A representative of the education advocacy group Pike County Strong said the group went against the wishes of the Kentucky Education Association by asking teachers to call in sick for a rally at the Capitol on Friday. Will Wright wwright@herald-leader.com

A representative of the education advocacy group Pike County Strong said the group went against the wishes of the Kentucky Education Association by asking teachers to call in sick for a rally at the Capitol on Friday. Will Wright wwright@herald-leader.com