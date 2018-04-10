‘Disgusted’ by Bevin, Beshear paints himself as ally of teachers and public workers

In front of retired teachers holding signs that read “We Will Remember In November,” Attorney General Andy Beshear tried to position himself Tuesday as the antitheses of Gov. Matt Bevin and the current political climate in Frankfort.
At two events in Pikeville — a child abuse awareness rally in downtown and a retired teachers meeting at a nearby elementary school — Beshear criticized Bevin’s controversial remarks on public education and laid out his own priorities as Attorney General.
“The governor says he’s disgusted by teachers — I’m disgusted by the governor,” Beshear said, calling the proposed pension reform “the worst of government.”
Beshear, a Democrat and the son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, has not said whether he intends to challenge Bevin for re-election in 2019. Bevin, a Republican, also hasn’t confirmed that he intends to seek re-election, but many political observers expect both men to run for governor next year.
Among other things, Beshear vowed to file a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning challenging the legality of Senate Bill 151, a bill that originally dealt with sewer systems but now overhauls the state’s ailing public pension systems.
The bill, which lawmakers approved before giving the public a chance to read it, places teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2019, in a hybrid cash-balance plan at Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky rather than a traditional pension and requires them to work longer before becoming eligible for retirement.
The “inviolable contract” that protects against reduction in future employee benefits is limited to account balances in the cash-balance plan.
Bevin signed the bill into law Tuesday afternoon.
Beshear also touted accomplishments his office has made during the last two years, including progress on the state’s backlog of untested rape kits, increased prosecutions of human traffickers and child pornographers, and legal challenges to prescription drug companies that pumped opioid pain killers into the state.
During both speeches, Beshear criticized Bevin and Republican legislators who supported Senate Bill 151, and called on the crowds to continue their activism.
“They hear you, and I’m telling you they’re scared, and they aught to be.” Beshear said. “I want you to continue to demand what your government aught to already be doing, across the board.”
Joining Beshear at the retired teachers meeting were Sen. Ray Jones, D-Pikeville; Rep. Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills; and Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, who all expressed support for Beshear and the lawsuit he plans to file against SB 151.
Retired teacher Debbie Evans, who plans to go to Frankfort and rally on Friday, said Beshear “hit all the points that teachers have been fighting for.”
“I’m glad he’s going to stand up for all teachers, retired and current teachers,” said Evans, who also complimented the other elected officials who showed up Tuesday. “I’m glad somebody’s sticking up for us. I’m thrilled to death that they are here and that they are going to represent us down in Frankfort on the state level.”
Beshear’s visit to Pikeville comes one day after the public education advocacy group Pike County Strong asked teachers to call in sick Thursday night so they can rally in Frankfort Friday.
State lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort Friday and possibly Saturday for the final days of this year’s law-making session.
Citing GOP-legislation that makes it harder to access workers’ compensation benefits and Bevin’s tightening of Medicaid expansion, Beshear called Bevin’s policies “an attack on Eastern Kentucky and rural Kentucky.”
“If you continue this type of activism, I actually have more hope than I have concern,” Beshear said. “This is the first time that I’ve seen something like this. Keep fighting, we will keep gaining ground, and both in the lawsuit and in the long run, I promise you we will win.”
Will Wright is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Reach him at 859-270-9760, @HLWright
