Another Kentucky school district cancels Friday classes for teacher rally

Scott County Schools has joined Trimble County Public Schools in closing schools Friday so teachers and other employees can rally in Frankfort as the General Assembly returns for its last two days in session.
Fayette County Public School officials had not announced Wednesday morning whether schools would be closed Friday so teachers could protest in Frankfort. However, Fayette County Education Association President Jessica Hiler is calling for a second round of walk-in protests by teachers at schools in Lexington on Thursday, she said.
Hiler said the protests could either be before or after school as the walk-ins were in March.
“We want to send the message to our legislators to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 200 and House Bill 266, the budget and revenue bills,” Hiler said Wednesday.
Many of Scott County Schools’ employees “plan to answer a statewide call to action in Frankfort on Friday,” the district announced on Facebook.
The closing in Scott County will not affect the last day of school for students, which will be May 25, it said.
Monday night, Trimble County announced it was canceling classes, and doing so early so families would have more time to make childcare arrangements and other plans.
Trimble County, like Scott County, will not make up the day.
With a controversial pension reform bill now signed into law and Gov. Matt Bevin’s decision Monday to veto the legislature’s state budget and a tax overhaul bill to generate revenue for it, public educators are again gearing up to make their voices heard in the state Capitol.
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk has not addressed whether schools will be closed on Friday, though he said Monday that he planned to be in Frankfort and urged others to do the same.
“Where do we go from here? I can tell you where I am going and hopefully you will go with me,” Caulk said. “We’re going to Frankfort on Friday to make our voices heard and to insist the fight for justice, the fight for equity still continues. That’s a fight not only about our educators, it’s about our children and families.”
The Jefferson County Teachers Association took to Facebook on Tuesday and urged its members to call their legislators, asking them to override the governor’s vetoes on the budget and tax reform legislation.
“Neither bill is perfect, but together they add hundreds of millions of dollars to public education, allowing pensions to be fully funded, education cuts to be restored, and health insurance to be funded. So having both is essential at this point,” the association said on Facebook.
The teachers association said it feared that the governor might not call a special session to handle the budget, “making him the CEO of the Commonwealth, spending only on what he deems appropriate without any input by the elected representatives of the citizens.”
In a Facebook post Monday night, the association asked its members to “not to engage in any collective actions tomorrow that would cause schools to close.”
“The public supports teachers and the governor would like nothing better than to be able to paint teachers as the villains for repeatedly closing school and interfering with students’ learning. Please do not play into this negative narrative,” the group said.
Meanwhile, the advocacy group Pike County Strong has asked teachers to call in sick Thursday night so that schools will close on Friday.
On April 2, educators in many districts called in sick, forcing schools without enough staff to close. Other districts were closed for spring break. The teachers attended a massive rally in Frankfort in protest of a bill that made changes to the state’s cash-strapped public pension systems.
Comments