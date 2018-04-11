Another Kentucky school district cancels Friday classes for teacher rally

98 Jeff Hoover's emotional admission to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission Pause

212 Pike County group asks teachers to call in sick Friday for Frankfort rally

105 Take a tour of Louisville’s SkyStar observation wheel

84 House passes 300+ page tax bill despite little time to review

108 Teachers watch, chant as Senate votes on budget, tax changes

67 Pension debate: ‘How can you guys shave in the morning without cutting your throat?’

178 Eastern Kentucky students work to solve part of the opioid crisis — dirty needles

125 Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

198 She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.