Safety issues persist. Historic Eastern Kentucky school to close after lease vote.

A Knott County school that has faced safety concerns would lose its fight to stay open next school year under a school board vote.
The Knott County board voted Tuesday night to not renew a lease for the Cordia School for the 2018-2019 school year.
The vote means more than 200 students who attend Cordia will finish the current academic year there but be switched to other schools next year, said Tim Crawford, the attorney for the Knott County board.
Cordia has a handful of students from out of state, but it’s unlikely the school could open next fall without students from the county school system.
The school is in a part of Knott County that is relatively isolated from the rest of the mountainous county.
The campus opened in the 1930s as a settlement school, though the current school structure was built in the late 1990s.
It is owned by Lotts Creek Community School Inc. The organization leases the building to the county school system, which employs teachers and staff for the school.
Cordia has about 230 students in grades kindergarten through 12. About 100 come from adjoining Perry County, said Alice Whitaker, director of the nonprofit organization that owns the Cordia facility.
In January, Kentucky education Commissioner Stephen L. Pruitt withdrew his approval for the lease agreement between Knott County and Cordia.
Pruitt cited a number of safety concerns at Cordia, including damage to the roof of the multipurpose room that created a risk of collapse; fire-safety and electrical problems; inadequate water pressure; food-safety violations; and failure of a heating unit.
Pruitt directed the Knott County school board to move Cordia students to other county schools after Feb. 2.
However, parents of Cordia students said moving them during the school year would be disruptive and mean long bus rides for many, limiting their abilities to take part in extracurricular activities.
Cordia “is a beloved institution and ... the overwhelming majority of parents, students and community members want this historic school to stay open,” one parent, Donna Hurley, said in an affidavit.
Lotts Creek and two parents sued to block Pruitt’s decision, and Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd issued a restraining order in late January to keep the school open.
Alice Whitaker, director of Lotts Creek, said after Tuesday’s vote that Lotts Creek has fixed all the safety issues at Cordia.
“It’s not unsafe,” she said of the school.
However, Crawford said Knott County school officials still have concerns about the safety of the structure.
Beams are being used to shore up the roof of the multipurpose room; staff members cook meals for students in a classroom and students eat in another classroom, Crawford said.
There also is no gymnasium for physical education classes because of structural issues, he said.
Knott County can use previously made plans to shift students to other schools, so the district will be ready for the transition next term, Crawford said.
Whitaker said Cordia and the Knott County board are in the first year of a two-year contract.
Crawford said the deal allows either party to not renew for the second year.
However, Whitaker said she will explore whether Lotts Creek can require the county board to continue using Cordia for the second year of the lease, filing a lawsuit if necessary.
“I’m still gonna fight,” she said.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
