He told investors their money was safe. Now he’s headed to prison for fraud.

A Bowling Green man convicted of scamming investors out of more than $1 million has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman.
Clay Shelton, 48, owned U.S Energy Partners, which managed oil and gas partnerships. He was charged with soliciting $1.37 million from 11 investors to buy a pipeline in Tennessee.
Shelton allegedly assured people their money would be held in escrow to help secure a loan and they would get back their investment quickly.
Instead, he used the money for other purposes, including his salary, business expenses and risky, money-losing investments in collateralized mortgage obligations, according to court records.
A jury convicted Shelton on 24 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and securities fraud.
Coleman said his office would seek restitution for people who lost money in the scam.
“The 50-month sentence should serve to warn others who seek to profit off of innocent investors — you will be caught and you will go to federal prison,” Coleman said.
