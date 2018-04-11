St. Louis Cardinals return the love. Kentucky school shooting victim, hundreds more honored.

A St. Louis Cardinals fan who lost his life in January’s Marshall County High School shooting was honored during Wednesday’s game.
Preston Cope, one of two 15-year-old students who was shot and killed Jan. 23, grew up a Cardinals fan, his dad told Fox Sports Midwest’s Jim Hayes Tuesday.
“He loved the Cardinals...a lot of memories right here,” Brian Cope said. “We’ve been to the World Series, All-Star Games here. A lot of memories.When he was little, he ran the bases on Sunday afternoons. It’s just bittersweet to be here.”
Brian Cope, along with his wife Teresa and youngest son Maddox, arrived at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium Tuesday thanks to longtime Cardinals’ pitcher Adam Wainwright. The 36-year-old Wainwright covered the cost of hotel and travel for the Cope family and nearly 40 other members of the Marshall County community to attend batting practice and Tuesday night’s game, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
During batting practice Tuesday, Wainwright wore a bright orange Marshall County baseball cap.
Adam Wainwright poses with the family of Preston Cope, who died in a Kentucky school shooting in January. Cope, 15, was a diehard Cardinals fan. Wainwright is hosting the Copes and other members of the Marshall County (KY) community this week at Busch. pic.twitter.com/VszJpHhK2r— Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) April 11, 2018
Wednesday, a total of 800 tickets were provided to Marshall County families through the Cardinals. The organization officially dedicated the game to Preston and Bailey Holt, who was also killed in the school shooting, according to MLB.com.
“As an athlete, what we get an opportunity to do is perform. We are entertainers by trade,” Wainwright said to MLB.com. “If we can host some people every now and then and bring a smile to their face who are going through a tough trial in their lives, that's what we want to do. There will be countless people sitting in the stands tonight that want to break away from work or home or whatever it is, and our job is to make them smile.”
A crowd at Busch Stadium, where Preston himself played as a member of the Marshall County baseball team, also got to watch Preston’s brother Maddox throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday’s game, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.
Maddox did so wearing his brother’s high school glove, which is blue and orange — Marshall colors.
Marshall County High School baseball head coach Rob McDonald was interviewed during Wednesday’s game by Facebook Watch and said it’s amazing the support the school has received.
“I think baseball and the Cardinals meant so much to Preston,” McDonald said. “He was a super young man and that was something I think the family revolved around. It’s a fitting way to remember him.”
While being interviewed Tuesday by Fox Sports Midwest, Teresa Cope was wearing a locket around her neck with Preston’s picture in it.
“He’s here with us. No doubt,” Teresa said.
