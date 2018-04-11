North Carolina man accused of kidnapping 16-year-old Harlan County girl

A Harlan County girl who was missing for nearly two weeks was found safe in North Carolina Tuesday, and her alleged captor is charged with kidnapping.
Caitlyn Bosley, 16, went missing March 27 and was located safe in Charlotte on Tuesday. Jonathan Stewart, 41, was arrested a and charged with kidnapping after Kentucky State Police were able to locate Caitlyn through cell phone records and social media data, according to state police.
Stewart is accused of traveling to Kentucky to pick up Caitlyn and taking her back to his residence in North Carolina. She was located with assistance from the Charlotte Police Department, according to KSP.
State police are awaiting Stewart to be extradited back to Kentucky to face charges. They said more criminal charges could be filed.
Caitlyn was taken into protective custody and released to her family, state police said.
