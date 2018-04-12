McDonald’s food handler in Central Kentucky has hepatitis, health agency warns

A food handler worked while infected with Hepatitis A at McDonald’s on Glades Road in Berea last month, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The risk to patrons who ate at McDonald’s is low, the health department said. However, those who ate there on March 23 should watch for signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A from April 7 to May 12.
The McDonald’s, which received a 100 percent on its most recent health department inspection in February, has fully cooperated with local and state health officials to investigate this case, according to the health department.
Hepatitis A can spread when an infected person does not wash their hands after going to the bathroom and then touches objects. Food or water can also be contaminated by an ill food handler, the health department said.
The Berea restaurant is the latest in a string of hepatitis-related health department warnings in Kentucky.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is investigating a separate case from a food worker at Ken’s Express Mart, an Ashland store, from March 22 through April 7. In February, two Waffle House restaurants in Boyd County were exposed to Hepatitis A.
