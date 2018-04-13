EKU launches fundraiser to save marching band after budget cuts

After reduced funding caused Eastern Kentucky University’s marching band to be cut from the music program’s budget, a group made up of faculty, staff and students is now working to save it.
Starting in the fall, the marching band will no longer be funded or operated by the school of music. Instead, if funding can be raised, the band will be supported by the university’s division of student success and campus life. The school of music would still provide instruction for the marching band, according to an announcement made Thursday by the university.
As part of this change, the band would be made up of volunteering students of any major. The EKU Band Task Force is working to plan the band’s transition, devise recruitment strategies and find ways to fund the program.
Last week, EKU’s Board of Regents voted to slash a long list of academic programs, eliminate jobs, close a regional campus and end two sports as part of a brutal budgetary process to solve a $25 million shortfall.
An online campaign to raise $250,000 in support of the EKU Marching Colonels has also been launched. As 6:45 a.m. Friday, $2,475 had been raised.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
