Chris Bailey's forecast: Snow showers start the week

It’s the 16th day of April and Old Man Winter is hanging on across our part of the world. Another round of snow showers and flurries is with us to start the new week.
Today’s snow showers are coming in behind a HUGE storm system to our northeast.
Some light coatings are possible on elevated surfaces, but most of the flakes should be melting. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s, but wind chills may stay below freezing for much of the day.
