Gov. Bevin puts Hal Heiner, former spokeswoman and 5 others on Ky. Board of Education

Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Secretary Hal Heiner announced his resignation as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Monday to accept an appointment as a member of the Kentucky Board of Education.
Heiner’s announcement ends a two-and-a-half year term as Secretary that a news release said was highlighted by successful initiatives aimed at increasing career and technical education opportunities for Kentucky students.
“I am grateful for Sec. Heiner’s skilled and selfless leadership of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet over these past two and a half years,” Governor Matt Bevin said. “He has overseen a pivotal time of transformation, as we strengthen Kentucky’s education system and modernize workforce training. I appreciate his willingness to continue serving Kentucky in a less time-intensive, but very important role as a member of the state Board of Education. In his new role, I am confident he will work to ensure that every K-12 student in the Commonwealth has the best possible opportunity for success.”
Bevin also appointed Amanda Stamper, his former communications director, to the board. Stamper is currently public relations director for Anthem.
On Friday, when thousands of teachers were protesting at the state Capitol, Stamper tweeted: “Heavy on my heart this morning are the children who’ve been left at home by themselves because their working parents can’t afford the extra childcare expense due to school being cancelled.”
