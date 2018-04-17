Chris Bailey's forecast: Chillier than normal pattern remains

We have a better looking day taking shape across much of our region, but the overall pattern continues to be skewed colder than normal. We also continue to track a fairly active setup.
Let’s begin with today and roll forward. We start with temps in the 20s and end with thermometers making a run at 60 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
Highs by Wednesday may sneak into the low 70s. That comes as our winds become westerly then southwesterly, ushering in a mild day.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments