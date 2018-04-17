Woman arrested after claiming she was searching a car for flowers and sugar water.

A Knox County woman was arrested Saturday after the county’s sheriff’s department claimed she was looking inside a vehicle at a residence.
When a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy approached Sylvia Garland, 29, of Corbin, she said she was looking for flowers and sugar water, according to her arrest citation.
The deputy spoke to the owner of the residence, who stated he did not know Garland and that she had been prowling around other residences on Hamblin Street.
Garland was arrested and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance and was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
