Couple starting life over together after nursing home romance

When he heard those magical wedding words, “You may kiss your bride,” a smiling Johnny King, leaned to his right in his motorized wheelchair and kissed his new wife, Mary Walker.
The kiss lasted a few seconds in the chapel of Signature HealthCare of North Hardin Rehab and Wellness Center in Radcliff as more than 25 gathered Monday afternoon for the brief ceremony.
The wedding culminated a whirlwind romance for the two nursing home residents. Both had been at the Rogersville Road facility since 2013.
“He’s re-energized her life,” said Donald Kirby, one of Walker’s three sons who served as King’s best man.
“When she first came here, she was kind of depressed,” Kirby said. “She always was on the go and then she had a stroke and she wasn’t. Then she met Johnny and she’s been a lot happier. They’re a perfect couple.”
Walker, 76, of Elizabethtown and King, 71, who retired from the U.S. Army at Fort Knox and settled in Radcliff, decided about a month ago to get married.
King proposed to her in the dining hall of the facility when the conversation between the two turned to spring and how a lot of people are planning weddings this time of year.
“It doesn’t look like spring today,” King said as a few large snowflakes fell outside.
Walker said the courtship started after she approached King, who she described as “shy” to take part in some of the facility’s activities. She’s president of the facility’s Residents Council.
“He didn’t come out of his room too much,” she said. “It just took care of itself from there.”
Asked if he considered himself shy, King said, “She can think that,” he said, grinning.
She said King quickly became more engaged in events at the center and their relationship grew.
“We have both experienced some of the same things in our lives,” she said. “He said he wasn’t going to get on his knee (to propose). That was OK.”
Walker said she didn’t hesitate when he proposed.
“I didn’t think a lot about it because I wanted to,” she said.
The ceremony lasting about 10 minutes started with King arriving into the chapel by motorized wheelchair. A minute or so later, Walker also arrived, wearing a pink dress in her motorized wheelchair.
When King saw her, twice he mouthed the word “Wow” as she moved toward him and Vernon Jewell, the facility chaplain.
Walker said she and her new husband enjoy spending time together and watching Westerns on television. Both previously have been married. King has been a widow since 2009.
Mabel Grimes, Walker’s roommate for about a year, said as the wedding date neared, so did her anxiety.
“She was calm until today,” Grimes said. “Today, she’s been a nervous wreck. This is wonderful. They do everything together.”
Kara Meredith, administrator at Signature, said it’s been at least 20 years since residents married at the center.
Walker was familiar with the center prior to becoming a resident. She served nearly four years as a certified nursing assistant there.
Following the ceremony, the couple had plenty of hugs and there was food to eat and cake to cut. When they left the chapel to head toward the dining area, King briefly rode behind his new bride. Then she stopped and told him to pull along side of her.
He did and the couple entered the room side by side.
