Decision to sell camp site angers some local Boy Scout groups

Not everyone involved with the Boy Scouts of America is thrilled about a council’s decision to sell the only nearby camp the group owns.
In late March, the executive board of the Lincoln Heritage Council — a Boy Scout group that serves 64 counties in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee — voted to sell Wildcat Hollow, a Boy Scout camp on the shores of Lake Herndon in Russellville.
Chris Harmon, a Bowling Green resident who has long been involved with the Boy Scouts, said reaction to the sale within the local Scouting community has been mostly negative.
“It’s an emotional thing,” he said. “People are unhappy about them selling it.”
Wildcat Hollow means a lot to some people in the region because it offers a chance to have Boy Scout camping trips without having to drive very far, he said. Taking a convenient camping site off the table is a prime sticking point for many others involved in Boy Scouts who he has spoken with, Harmon said.
The Lincoln Heritage Council’s website said it operates three properties other than Wildcat Hollow: in Shepherdsville, Benton and Charlestown, Ind.
Excluding Wildcat Hollow, the Harry S. Frazier Jr. Scout Reservation in Shepherdsville is the closest at about 90 miles away.
Tom Carr, who founded Boy Scout Troop 710 in Bowling Green and is a member of Lincoln Heritage Council’s executive board, said he was one of about 10 members to vote against the sale of Wildcat Hollow. Though the LHC’s site lists 99 members of its executive board, Carr said about 40 voted on whether to sell the property.
A LHC news release said the council voted unanimously to sell Wildcat Hollow, formally known as Badgett Scout Reservation.
Stuart Burris, another member of the executive board who said he voted against the sale, said getting to camping events will be much more difficult, especially for children involved in Cub Scouts, who range in age from kindergarten to fifth grade.
“What the loss of Wildcat Hollow does is it more than doubles the travel time for most of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in our area,” he said.
The news release said the council decided to sell the property because it is not widely used and buildings on the property, including a dining hall and storage space, do not meet LHC standards.
“The decision to sell Badgett Scout Reservation was based on a number of criteria including camp facility conditions that no longer meet an appropriate level of health and safety standards; significantly below-average utilization and the availability of other council-operated camping facilities for the members we serve,” the news release said.
Carr said Wildcat Hollow’s condition does not warrant selling the property.
“It’s a pristine property,” he said. “It’s perfect. The buildings need some work, but they’re usable.”
Carr also criticized the decision to sell the property at a time when he anticipates demand for it will soon be rising.
With Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, both among the fastest-growing communities in the LHC’s jurisdiction, Carr anticipates more interest in camping among Scout populations likely to grow in those areas.
“Why would you sell a property that’s between two of the fastest-growing parts of your council?” he asked.
Carr said that if the property is sold, he would like it to be sold to the Logan County Fiscal Court, which has expressed interest.
“I think I would rather Logan County buy it than anyone else because I think they would have more plans to maintain that land,” he said.
Roughly a year after rescinding an offer to buy Wildcat Hollow for $1.1 million, Logan County Fiscal Court approved a motion April 10 authorizing and directing Judge-Executive Logan Chick to ask Lincoln Heritage Council about its plans for the property and to report back to fiscal court.
When reached by the Daily News on Monday, Chick said he has called the Lincoln Heritage Council several times and learned the council is not yet decided on how to go about selling the property or how much to ask for it.
Chick said he wasn’t enthusiastic about buying the property because of uncertainty as to how pension reform costs will impact county government.
“The things we have facing us already ... I think we’ve got to be careful,” he said.
Jim Mahanes, director of marketing and communications for LHC, said he hasn’t heard any complaints about the sale but said a majority of the executive board members who voted were in favor of selling the property.
Mahanes also said LHC planned to put most of the funds received from the sale toward promoting Scouting in the area around Wildcat Hollow.
“We’re trying to build Scouting and make Scouting stronger in the area,” he said.
