A federal waiver just saved this Kentucky community college from financial ruin

Students at a community college with several campuses in Southeast Kentucky will continue to have access to federal education aid under a provision announced Tuesday, according to U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College faced the prospect of losing access to loans and grants for students because a high number of former students defaulted on loans in recent years.
However, McConnell said in a news release that he’d been told education Secretary Betsy DeVos had approved a waiver allowing Southeast to keep taking part in aid programs.
The loss of federal aid would have prevented many students from attending Southeast. That raised a concern about the viability of the college, which officials said has a key role to play as the area works to diversify its economy after the loss of thousands of coal jobs.
“Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College is a major asset to Harlan, Bell, and Letcher Counties,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said in the news release from McConnell’s office. “The college works side by side with us as we work to reinvent ourselves and retrain our people after the downturn in the coal industry.”
Under federal rules, colleges with student-loan default rates of 30 percent or higher in three consecutive years risk losing access to federal loans and grants.
The loan-default rate among former Southeast students topped 30 percent in the three most recent years with complete figures, according to officials with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
For instance, 33.6 percent of former Southeast students who borrowed money and became subject to repayment defaulted in the 2014-2017 period.
But McConnell argued Southeast faced challenges that many schools don’t, including a high poverty rate and relative lack of jobs in its area that made it hard for many graduates to find work.
McConnell put a provision in the federal budget giving the Education Department more flexibility to consider economic conditions in deciding whether schools with high default rates can continue participating in aid programs.
DeVos issued the waiver for Southeast under that provision.
Southeast’s main campus is in Harlan County, which has seen a steep drop in coal jobs since 2011.
Of 3,113 counties in the U.S., Harlan County ranks 3,097 in a comparison of per capita market income, unemployment and poverty rate, according to the Appalachian Region Commission.
The school has campuses in Cumberland, Harlan, Middlesboro, Pineville and Whitesburg.
Without McConnell’s work, Southeast “would not be able to continue the great work the college is doing to serve its students, businesses and region,” said Jay Box, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
