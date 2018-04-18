WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. Pablo Alcala 2015 staff file photo

State

Chris Bailey's forecast: Another cold front blows in.

April 18, 2018 05:44 AM

It’s a windy and warm day taking shape, but this isn’t going to last very long. A cold front is on the way this evening, bringing another shot of chill to the region for Thursday.

Strong southwesterly winds will boost our temps into the 70s today.

I could see eastern Kentucky flirting with 80 degrees on that gusty southwest wind.

This is ahead of a fast-moving cold front zipping in from the northwest this evening. A broken band of showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the front

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

  Comments  