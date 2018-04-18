Chris Bailey's forecast: Another cold front blows in.

It’s a windy and warm day taking shape, but this isn’t going to last very long. A cold front is on the way this evening, bringing another shot of chill to the region for Thursday.
Strong southwesterly winds will boost our temps into the 70s today.
I could see eastern Kentucky flirting with 80 degrees on that gusty southwest wind.
This is ahead of a fast-moving cold front zipping in from the northwest this evening. A broken band of showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the front
