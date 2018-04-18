Thinking about watching Thunder Over Louisville from your boat? Think again

If watching the fireworks from the Ohio River floats your boat, you're out of luck.
Due to rising levels of the Ohio River, swift currents and debris, officials from the Kentucky Derby Festival said recreational boaters will not be allowed on the Ohio River on Friday and Saturday.
Matt Gibson, the Senior Vice President of Events at Kentucky Derby Festival, said it's a safety risk to let boaters out on the water during the airshow and fireworks.
"It's going to be a nice day," Coast Guard Lieutenant Mike Metts said. "But the waters will still be dangerous."
The Ohio River at Louisville is forecast to be about 5 feet above normal pool this Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Louisville.
Boaters will not be allowed between mile marker 606 and mile marker 697 on the Ohio River, according to Metts.
The restrictions will be between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. until the end of the event on Saturday.
LMPD water patrol and the Coast Guard will be on the lookout during the event.
