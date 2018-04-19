Truck overturns on Interstate 64 in Scott Co., closing lanes

An overturned tractor-trailer has created Thursday morning headaches for travelers on Interstate 64.
The crash occurred near the Paynes Depot Road exit in Scott County, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane is closed due to the wreck.
There's no way to tell how long the interstate will be closed, the traffic center said. Lexington police are working on traffic diversion and said at 11 a.m. the road could be closed for around six hours..
Traffic was diverted to Payne's Depot Road, where yet another truck overturned, according to LEX 18.
There is no word if there were any injuries in the crashes. LEX 18 reported a medical helicopter arrived at the first crash scene.
Comments