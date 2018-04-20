Sex offender allegedly worked at school, paid under the table.

A sex offender working as a maintenance man at a Cincinnati school was arrested at the school this week and was allegedly being paid under the table, according to media reports.
Randy Smith, 55, was convicted of rape in 1992, according to the National Sex Offender Registry. The age of the victim was unavailable.
He had failed to register as a sex offender, which prosecuting attorney David Wood said Cincinnati Technology Academy was aware of, according to Fox 19. The academy is a public charter school.
According to an arrest report obtained by WLWT, Smith admitted he had worked at the school for more than a year and a half and was paid under the table.
The superintendent of the K-12 school, Roger Conners, disputes Smith's claims that he was an employee there despite Smith having keys to the building.
"We are deeply troubled by these developments. Mr. Smith was not an employee of the school under any terms. The school is conducting an investigation into this matter," he said in a statement, according to Fox 19 and WLWT.
A former student at Theodore Roosevelt charter school, where Conners and Smith both allegedly worked previous to the technology academy, learned about Smith's sex crimes in 2011, she told WLWT.
"When I found out about that, I actually went to Dr. Conners and said, 'Hey, do you know this was going on?I just want you to know this happened,' and when I did that, he advised me not to say anything," the woman, who remained anonymous, said. She told WLWT Conners wouldn't let her graduate if she said anything.
Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
