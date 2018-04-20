Kentucky coach among first banned from track events for alleged sexual misconduct

A private pole vaulting coach based in Lexington who has worked with high school and college students in at least two states has been banned from official USA Track and Field events for alleged sexual misconduct.
The ruling on Jamie Steffen, 40, is one of the first made by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, created by the U.S. Olympics Committee in 2016 in the wake of several scandals, including sexual abuse by national gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was recently convicted of sexual assaulting his patients.
According to the center’s database, Steffen was ruled permanently ineligible on March 18, although the decision is subject to appeal. Steffen’s attorney, Dan Carman of Lexington, said the “dispute” with SafeSport is ongoing and has not reached final resolution.
“Jamie Steffen has worked harmoniously with countless athletes and their families,” Carman said in a statement. “He enjoys the support of many, and is a terrific coach.”
The center does its own confidential investigations of reported misconduct, and then is required to provide its findings to appropriate legal authorities. Lexington Police Department spokeswoman Brenna Angel confirmed that it received information from SafeSport in February or March 2017, but police determined the alleged activities had not happened in Lexington, so they forwarded the case to the Electronic Crime Branch of the Kentucky State Police. The Kentucky State Police did not respond to several requests for comment.
Steffen does not appear to have any criminal record in Kentucky or in Apple Valley, Minnesota, where he worked as a wrestling and track coach at the middle and high schools levels, as well as a teacher’s aide. He left Valley Middle School in 2012 amid a pending investigation of him by the school district, according to Tony Taschner, spokesman for Independent School District 196 in Apple Valley. Because he resigned, Taschner said, the investigation was dropped, and the nature of the complaint is confidential. The Apple Valley police have no records relating to that investigation.
That’s the year Steffen left Minnesota and found his way to Kentucky, where he opened a second branch of his Minnesota track and field club, Fuzion Athletics, he told the Herald-Leader last year. However, the Secretary of State’s business filings show no records for either Fuzion Athletics or Jamie Steffen.
Steffen moved to Centre College as a part-time track coach, but also had an abrupt departure from there, arriving in February 2014 and leaving in December 2015. Centre officials said all personnel information is confidential. Danville police have no records of investigations or charges against Steffen.
Steffen now works out of a gym in the Castlewood neighborhood that used to house the Boys and Girls Club. In the past two years, he’s coached some local high school athletes, but the SafeSport ruling has banned him from official track meets. In January, the University of Kentucky general counsel sent him a warning letter against entering any UK property, including two indoor high school track events being held there because of the temporary suspension against him by SafeSport, which was made final in March.
In February, Julian Tackett, executive director of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, sent an email to all superintendents, principals and athletics directors to warn coaching staffs about the temporary SafeSport ruling.
“This information should be made known to all coaches within your program and it is at the discretion of your coaches as to whether or not they make this information known to members of the team,” Tackett wrote. “This individual has served in coaching positions and has also been involved in private instruction in the past.”
In a later interview, Tackett said the Nassar case and other scandals have made high school sports authorities more aware of the potential for sexual misconduct.
“In light of what’s going on, we told our schools you need to be aware this is out there,” he said. “SafeSport is a clearinghouse, but we’re all of us in the business of protecting kids.”
It’s not clear what Steffen is doing currently. In a phone call to his cell phone, Steffen identified himself, then told a Herald-Leader reporter they had the wrong number. Subsequent requests for comment have gone unheeded. His once active social media presence has gone dark.
Steffen’s attorney Carman declined to answer specific questions about Steffen, but said this instead:
“We want to emphasize that we realize the history and risk of abuse in Olympic sports, and we all want amateur athletics to be safe. There may be a few different ways to accomplish this. However, it seems that SafeSport will find someone in a given amateur sport to pick on, regardless of the relative merits of the issue — a steady flow of investigations would certainly justify its existence.”
Carman also said he was looking into whether SafeSport might violate certain federal anti-trust laws.
‘Things that don’t smell right’
A person who worked closely with Steffen is former Fayette County Jailer Ray Sabbatine. His daughter was an elite high school and college pole vaulter, so Sabbatine learned the sport through her. After his retirement in 2001, he moved to Shelbyville and built a 6,000 square foot pole vaulting gym on a wooded hillside outside of the county seat.
In 2013, he hired Steffen to manage his club, Kentucky Elite Athletics, but said Steffen could continue with his private students as well.
“You run a jail for that many years, you start noticing things that don’t smell right,” Sabbatine said in a recent interview.
As Sabbatine would later tell a SafeSport investigator, the problems started when Sabbatine found out that Steffen would tell people that he owned the gym and even Sabbatine’s house, where he stayed for a time. Then he noticed that Steffen seemed to favor a small group of girls over his other students. Steffen encouraged them to wear skimpy track outfits to practice, Sabbatine said, and he did not encourage parents to get involved.
“Jamie seemed to look for kids who were emotionally frail, and those parents who had deep pockets,” Sabbatine said. “He seemed to groom them so he could become the father figure.”
In 2014, Sabbatine said Steffen asked him if one of his former students could visit for the weekend. She was 15 at the time. “She was staying in the guest room,” said Sabbatine, who described himself as a poor sleeper. About 3 a.m., he was headed to the kitchen when he noticed her door was open. He texted Steffen, who confirmed she had come up to his room because she was scared.
“I want her out of there right now,” Sabbbatine said to him.
He said Steffen told him the girl was homesick, and he had called the mother. Sabbatine said he told Steffen that it could never happen again.
Not long afterward, in February 2014, Steffen was hired as a part-time coach at Centre College, but continued working with high school athletes at Sabbatine’s gym.
Steffen left Centre in December 2015; Centre officials would not say why. When Sabbatine asked Steffen about his departure, Steffen hedged, Sabbatine said. Tired of what he called a pattern of deception, Sabbatine said he fired him shortly after that.
Steffen then started coaching high school students in Lexington.
‘A very, very weird situation’
Sabbatine was not the only one who found Steffen’s behavior strange. Chip Heuser was a professional pole vaulter who roomed with Steffen in Louisville when he first arrived in Kentucky. He also spoke to a former FBI agent in late 2016 who told him he was investigating for SafeSport.
“It was a very, very weird situation with Jamie, he surrounds himself with these little girls,” Heuser recalled. “It was kind of obsessive, and he would take them on these trips to competitions without supervision. He gets the parents wrapped up in it, saying he’s the only one who can help them get to college. He’s very controlling, and when he worked with Ray, he put a big sign on the side of the wall with his rules: The first rule was don’t ever second-guess your coach and the second was no dating.”
Some parents of athletes coached by Steffen told the Herald-Leader they also felt something wasn’t right.
Judith Spritzky would bring her daughter from Northern Kentucky to train with Steffen, but said she soon became disillusioned because Steffen appeared to ignore her.
“My daughter was kind of shunned because she didn’t wear spandex shorts,” she said.
Spritzky said she noticed that he always had one or two special students, and they would sometimes travel to events together without any parents.
Another parent, Mark Cappola, would bring his son from Clarksville, Indiana to train with Steffen, but said Steffen basically ignored him.
“When I started going, I said something’s wrong here, there were a couple of guys, but it was a 10 to 1 ratio,” he said. “You know when something’s not right … if I had a daughter, I wouldn’t let him alone with her.”
A highly specialized sport
Pole vaulting is a highly specialized sport, and many parents hire private coaches because school track coaches may lack specific expertise. Sabbatine said most coaches charge about $75 an hour for private lessons. Pole rentals and gym memberships could raise that by another $200 a month.
“But Jamie told me his goal was to get $800 a month per parent,” Sabbatine said.
The world of pole vaulting is relatively small, and news of Steffen’s SafeSport ruling has already made its way around the country, said Becca Gillespy Peter, who runs a site called PoleVaultPower.com in Seattle, Wash., and knew Steffen from national competitions.
“I support the efforts of SafeSport and USA Track & Field to make our sport safer,” Peter said. “It is disappointing that one of the first suspensions issued by the Center for SafeSport came from the pole vaulting community, but some pole vaulting clubs are creating environments similar to those found in gymnastics that leave athletes susceptible to abuse. It is my hope that all coaches and clubs will take the SafeSport training seriously and use the opportunity to ensure they have policies in place that create a healthy environment for their athletes.”
The KHSAA’s Tackett welcomes SafeSport as private instruction continues to grow in many sports.
“It’s a little bit of Wild Wild West out there,” Tackett said. “Parents are making the decisions, and if they think Johnny is going to get a scholarship, they’re sometimes blinded to things they ought to check on.”
Steffen has coached several prominent Fayette County high school athletes, including Jordan Hampton, who told the Herald-Leader last spring that Steffen had turned him into Bryan Station High School’s pole-vaulting record holder in a year’s time.
Jonathan Hawks, the track coach at Tates Creek High School, said he’s not against private coaches, especially in areas such as pole vaulting or high jump. But he prefers to hire such coaches on a part-time basis to be certain they have cleared background checks required by schools.
“It’s good to have that thorough background check on people who are working with your kids,” he said. “I don’t disagree with private coaches as long as they’re doing their best for the kids and for the right reasons.”
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
