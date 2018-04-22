How Pokemon Go helped save a man with dementia in Covington

A Kentucky woman playing Pokemon Go in a Covington Park helped reunite a man with a dementia with his family last week, according to a report by Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO.
Allison Hines was at Kenney Shields Park in Covington, Kentucky, Friday morning to play Pokemon Go. The park is a Pokestop -- a real-life location with in-game supplies for the video game. According to the television station, Hines was playing the game when she saw 83-year-old Homer Howard.
Hines told WCPO there was something about the way Howard was acting that she felt wasn't right. He was wearing a Navy hat. Hines is a Navy Veteran.
"As I turned the corner, everything in my being said, ‘Stop, turn this car around and go check on him,'" she told WCPO.
On her Facebook page, Hines said, "The weirdest things happen to me sometimes. But today my silly little game helped someone and I was EXACTLY where I was supposed to be. "
Howard told her he was surprised he was not in Ohio. When Hines told him he was in Kentucky, she realized something was amiss. Howard had been reported missing 24 hours before by his two daughters. He is from Mainefield, which is about 30 miles from Covington.
Howard was returned to his daughters on Friday, the television station reported.
HInes said she is shocked but thankful a video game led her to Kenney Shields and to Howard.
"I'm very grateful for 'Pokemon Go,'" she said. "My goodness. What I loved about it is, when I played it got me out in the community. It was a social game. Today, it saved a man's life."
Comments