Chris Bailey's forecast: Wet weather begins the last week of April

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are targeting us as we kick off the final week of April. The rain is from a series of systems set to impact our weather through the weekend.
Can we change it up as we head into Kentucky Derby Week? Yes, and I will focus on that in a bit.
Let’s start with the wet weather we have out there today. This is coming from an area of low pressure spinning to our south, throwing moisture our way. Another system will then join the mxi by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing some more scattered action.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
