Chris Bailey's forecast: Active weather pattern continues

An area of low pressure continues to spin across the bluegrass state today, leading to additional showers and storms. This system slowly moves away, but another one is ready to replace it by Friday.
If you’re looking for some springtime weather, hang tough, it’s coming for Kentucky Derby week.
As mentioned, today’s weather isn’t the best looking in the world. Locally heavy rains will be noted from time to time. Outside the rains, a few rays of sunshine will be noted.
