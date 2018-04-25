Chris Bailey's forecast: A warmer weather pattern shows itself

Temps this week continue to run much below normal, but a warmer look is showing up as we flip the calendar to May. This likely means a pretty warm Kentucky Derby week, with thunderstorms trying to crash the party.
There’s nothing warm out there today, but temps will be milder than the past few days. Highs should reach the low and middle 60s as we fight clouds for much of the state. Leftover showers may also be noted, especially in the east.
