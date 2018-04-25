Argument between Kentucky brothers ends with youngest one dead, police say.

A 29-year-old Irvine man is accused of murdering his younger brother following an argument outside of an Estill County residence, according to Kentucky State Police.
Travis Tipton, 24, was found dead outside of the Pryse Road home around 11 a.m. Tuesday after police were notified of a shooting, police said. State police allege that Travis and his brother, Edward D. Tipton, were involved in an argument that led to Edward retrieving a firearm and shooting his brother.
The Tipton brothers lived in the home with their parents and two siblings, according to WKYT.
Edward Tipton, Jr. was charged with murder. He was taken to the Three Forks Regional Detention Center.
