Loose dogs were on I-71. Now a trooper is badly hurt, a witness is dead after crash.

A witness died and a Kentucky State Police trooper was critically injured when they were struck by a truck that knocked the officer 30 feet below an interstate bridge.
Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, state police trooper Mickey Gonterman responded to a call of dogs in the road on Interstate 71 in Henry County, according to a release from state police. Gonterman and the caller were walking along the right hand shoulder of a bridge when a vehicle that had moved into the left lane began to drastically slow down, according to state police.
Two trucks in the left lane moved into the right lane to avoid the slowing passenger car, but one truck struck the back of the other causing one to jackknife across both lanes of traffic and overturn on the bridge.
The caller and Gonterman were both struck by the trailer of the jackknifed truck, pinning the caller and causing Gonterman to fall around 30 feet from the bridge, state police said. The caller, later revealed to be 56-year-old John Crawford, died at the scene, according to state police.
Gonterman was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and was in critical condition before being upgraded to stable condition Wednesday afternoon. He had "pretty extensive injuries" but is expected to recover, Dykes said.
"It appears that he landed on the natural earth embankment itself," Dykes said about Gonterman, who he claimed has been with the state police for 20 years.
One truck driver was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in LaGrange with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the dogs involved in the crash also died, while another survived, Dykes said.
No charges have been filed and Dykes said he will know later if any are forthcoming.
The southbund lanes of the interstate have been closed since the crash occurred, according to WDRB.
