Chris Bailey's forecast: Ugly weather slow to leave

Another round of rain is on tap for parts of central and eastern Kentucky today. This comes along with temps that continue to run much chillier than normal. That’s a pattern that takes us through the weekend, before a warm surge settles in next week.
Today’s showers will target southern and eastern Kentucky, with better weather the farther north and west you live. The models are spitting out some pockets of decent rains in the southeast by Friday morning.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather Blog.
Comments