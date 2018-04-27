Vivid body camera footage helps public evaluate Louisville officers in fatal shootings

More training is planned for Louisville police after multiple people have died in encounters with officers in the last month, according to Chief Steve Conrad.
The police department has quickly released body camera footage from the officers involved in the confrontations.
One of the incidents did not have body camera footage, but the man targeted police had shot and killed another man.
Officers responded to calls for assistance in each shooting. But critics have noted a willingness for officers to use weapons rather than attempt other nonviolent means for subduing a suspect.
In two cases, the men shot were armed with knives or screwdrivers instead of guns.
Conrad said the department will add more de-escalation training later this year to offer officers options for people armed with "edged weapons." The training is called Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics or ICAT.
“I know that having so many incidents in a relatively short amount of time is concerning. It creates anxiety,” Conrad said, according to WHAS11. “It creates stress for our community and for our officers.”
The most recent shooting occurred Wednesday nightwhen officers responded to reports that windows were being broken out of a house, WDRB reported. Isaac Jackson, 42, was killed, the Courier Journal reported. Another officer was hurt when Jackson threw a knife, according to reports.
The family of Isaac Jackson told WDRB Friday they have no anger or animosity toward police. Jackson was a threat when police arrived.
In another incident Tuesday, also subsequently revealed to the public through police body camera footage, officers fired more than 20 times at Demonjhea Jordan, 21, of Indiana, according to the Courier-Journal and the department's Facebook page. Jordan was accused of robbing the nearby MetroPCS store. After he was shot multiple times, a gun could be seen on the ground and he reportedly fired at officers. The video released shows one officer shooting at Jordan through the windshield of his police car while other in different positions also fired.
On Sunday, Miguel Escalona Vivas, 37, was killed as Keith Walz of the West Buechel Police Department and Gary Phelps of the Hurstbourne Acres Police Department when Vivas shot another man.
City officers also shot and killed 45-year-old Russell Bowman, reportedly a homeless man, who approached officers with a screwdriver in Pleasure Ridge Park on April 9, according to ABC News.
