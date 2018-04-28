She'd been given up for dead. Days later, injured dog was rescued from muddy water.

A dog was pulled from a muddy river in Lawrence County days after she went missing, when someone heard her howls and came to the rescue.
Darrell Perkins said in a social media post that he thought his sister and brother-in-law's dog Ginger had died, but when he heard howling Wednesday morning while getting in his van to leave for work, he decided to investigate.
As he walked along the river bank, he said he found Ginger stuck in the mud and water at the bottom of a steep hillside.
"She had been there since Friday," Perkins wrote. "I'm thankful that the river hadn't raised a couple of feet, or she would have drowned."
Perkins said the hillside was too steep and muddy for him to rescue her alone, so he called Lawrence County dog warden Johnny Rickman and a neighbor, Mitchell McCoy, for help.
Rickman is shown in the video taking Ginger out of the water and holding onto her as he is pulled up the slippery incline while wearing a harness. The dog appeared to have a broken front leg.
Ginger is a 13-year-old lab mix, WCHS in Huntington, W.Va., reported.
Ginger was taken to Tri-County Animal Clinic for treatment. Perkins said in an update Friday that she had been eating and drinking a little but hadn't been able to stand up.
"The vet clinic is taking good care of her and giving her time to recover a little more," he wrote.
Perkins said he expected that the clinic would probably do x-rays Monday, after Ginger had had the weekend to build up her strength.
"I will say this though," he wrote. "When she saw me today she wagged her tail."
