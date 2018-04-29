She left children behind to watch go-cart races, police say. Then the fire broke out.

A three-year-old boy died in a house fire in Harlan County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police, who later charged his aunt with manslaughter.
Police said that a little before 9 p.m.., authorities received calls about a fire at 206 Abe Lane in the Coldiron community. A preliminary investigation found that the home owner, Amanda Brock, 37, of Coldiron left her 11-year-old son home to watch her three-year-old nephew while she went to watch go-cart races in Letcher County. After she left, police said, the house caught on fire and the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor’s house for help. Once neighbors arrived at the residence, it was totally engulfed with fire and smoke. Once inside, fire fighters found the body of the three-year-old boy.
Police said that Brock was the caretaker of the three-year-old. She was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter and first degree wanton endangerment. She is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.
The boy's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Arson investigators will continue to look for the cause of the fire.
