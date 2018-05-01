Chris Bailey's forecast: Temps are taking off

May is off and running with a very warm air mass pressing into the bluegrass state. Temps will feel more like early June than early May, and no one is going to complain about that.
The issue may come later in the week, as showers and storms increase. This may impact Kentucky Oaks Day, especially.
Let’s start with this first day of May and roll forward. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to around 80s with mostly sunny skies continuing.
