Dogs being seized from controversial Kentucky shelter, owner says

Authorities reportedly planned to remove dogs Tuesday from a controversial shelter in Elliott County that the owner describes as a sanctuary for discarded animals but critics deride as an overcrowded mess where dogs don’t receive adequate care.
Randy Skaggs, head of a non-profit called the Trixie Foundation, told the Herald-Leader that officers from the Kentucky State Police, the county sheriff’s office, the state Department of Agriculture and animal control came to the facility Tuesday morning and said they planned to remove animals.
State police charged Skaggs, 66, in early March with 179 counts of cruelty to animals and 179 counts of failing to have dogs vaccinated for rabies.
The cruelty charges, all misdemeanors, were based in part on the conditions at the facility in rural Elliott County, according to the citation.
Shane Mitchell, an investigator with the state Department of Agriculture, said in the arrest warrant that Skaggs was keeping 179 dogs in a fenced area of about two acres, along with 40 cats.
“The animals on site were observed to be very muddy, running free in a muddy lot with standing water,” Mitchell said in the complaint.
Beth Johnson, a field veterinarian with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture who went to the facility at the time of the arrest, said the animals were “very overcrowded” and at risk for disease outbreaks and increased aggression, according to the report.
The warrant also quoted a veterinarian who said Skaggs often declined treatment for animals against the vet’s advice.
Skaggs has denied the charges, arguing that he and employees provide adequate care for dogs at the facility, which he calls Eden — a sanctuary for discarded dogs that would otherwise be homeless or dead.
“I do it because there’s no place for them to go,” Skaggs said shortly after he was arrested.
Skaggs describes the facility as a no-kill shelter and does not allow people to adopt the dogs.
Authorities did not remove any of the dogs or cats from the facility after arresting Skaggs, raising questions about why police left the animals if the conditions were allegedly cruel.
Two woman with a group called Kentuckians Vote for Animals wrote to Elliott County Judge-Executive Carl Fannin last month and asked him to shut down the facility.
The letter said animal-welfare organizations around the state and the country are watching the case and “hoping that the right thing will be done for the animals that are forced to live in the filthy, disease-ridden nightmare that Skaggs calls Eden. We beg of you to step back and see that this is wrong and cruel and that you will help these animals.”
Authorities were not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning on how many animals they planned to take from the Trixie Foundation site or where they would be taken.
