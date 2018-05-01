One-quarter of Kentuckians affected by Facebook breach

More than 1.3 million Kentuckians were affected by the alleged privacy breach by Facebook, the social media network informed Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Facebook provided state numbers to state attorneys general because of their "profound concerns" over reports that Facebook users' personal information was provided without permission to third parties.
The number of Kentuckians affected by the breach is 1,310,682, Beshear announced Tuesday.
"It's alarming to now know that over a quarter of Kentucky's population had their Facebook shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties," Beshear stated. "My office will continue to push until we have full and total information on the breach. We expect full cooperation on the many questions we have asked."
In March, it was reported that Cambrdge Analytica, a data firm once operated by former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, obtained personal information from Facebook users without permission. That data was allegedly used to target voters and influence the 2016 election.
The Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into Facebook's privacy practices in March.
Facebook told Beshear that the total number of impacted users nationwide is more than 70.4 million.
The Attorney General's office has provided a guide to assist individuals who have been compromised by security breaches on its website.
