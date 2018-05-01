T-shirts cause assault trial delay

Critics of the Trixie Foundation say the animals are often refused medical treatment and live in wretched conditions in Eastern KY. The owner disagrees, saying the animals are happy and healthy in his 'Eden," and that they have nowhere else to go.
A Louisville police officer shot through the windshield of the car he was driving, killing an armed robbery suspect, bodycam footage shows. A suspect matching the description of the store robber fled when police made contact with him.
Former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover was required to admit that he violated the Legislative Ethics Code after he agreed to a settlement offered by the Legislative Ethics Commission Tuesday, April 20, 2018.
A representative of the education advocacy group Pike County Strong said the group went against the wishes of the Kentucky Education Association by asking teachers to call in sick for a rally at the Capitol on Friday.
Enjoy a virtual ride and tour of the SkyStar observation wheel next to the Big Four pedestrian bridge at Waterfront Park in Louisville. The temporary wheel will be operating for patrons to enjoy until the end of Derby, May 6th.
The Kentucky Senate passed the budget and tax bill after hours of discussion on Monday afternoon. The tax bill passed without the support of seven Republicans, while only two Republicans voted against the budget.
Because local first responders called to the scene of a drug overdose are only armed with rubber gloves and tongs, the students of Ashland Middle School developed a solution to safely pick up and dispose of hazardous material. The students created
Connie Higgins was shot in the face in 1984 while working for the Louisville Police Department. She said the workers' compensation benefits she received helped save her life. Now she’s worried future officers won’t get them if the Kentucky General
Sue Foster, president of AFSCME Local 4011 in Louisville, leads a room packed with teachers and public workers as they sing a message to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, who vote for Senate Bill 1, the pension overhaul bill.
Chris Volz, president of Laborers Local 576 in Louisville, which represents some city workers, and his colleagues joined hundreds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in the Capitol Annex to protest Senate Bill 1, the pension bill.