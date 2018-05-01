Why are these high school students driving tractors to school?

Some students at Henry County High School took a little longer to get to school Tuesday. They drove their tractors.
Lindsey Davie, the school's Future Farmers of America adviser, said this is the 36th year for Drive Your Tractor to School Day, which is hosted by the FFA as part of Agriculture Education Week.
"The students absolutely love it," Davie said. "It is a source of pride for the students. They are proud of their agricultural heritage."
She said Henry County has more cattle than people, and agricultural sales generate $30.7 million each year for Henry countians, or about $2,000 per capita.
Warren Beeler, Kentucky's director of agriculture policy, led the parade, which included about 30 tractors.
Rural school districts throughout the country celebrate Drive Your Tractor to School Day at various times. Fleming and Franklin counties are among other Kentucky districts that let students drive tractors to school each year.
"It is a great feeling pulling up the hill and seeing everyone watching, videoing and taking pictures," Davie said. "Everyone needs farmers everyday. It's a hard life but I want my students to know the pride of being engaged in agriculture!"
