Why are these high school students driving tractors to school?

Henry County High School's Future Farmers of America hosted Drive Your Tractor to School Day Tuesday as part of Agriculture Education Week. About 30 students celebrated their agricultural heritage by driving their families' tractors to classes. Henry County Public Schools Karla Ward