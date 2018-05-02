Overseas flight reacts to college choir's 'My Old Kentucky Home'

The Kentucky Wesleyan College choir surprised a group of overseas travelers with a rendition of a classic Kentucky song Tuesday.
Prior to their flight from Atlanta to Europe to begin a concert tour, the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers entertained passengers by singing "My Old Kentucky Home."
The group received a loud applause at the conclusion of their rendition. Several passengers on the flight could be seen filming the surprise plane concert.
The choir for the Owensboro private school will visit Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany on its 10-day trip.
