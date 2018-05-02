Plane full of travelers reacts to Kentucky singers introducing 'My Old Kentucky Home'

The Wesleyan Singers of Kentucky Wesleyan College performed the Kentucky state song, "My Old Kentucky Home," by Stephen Collins Foster, for passengers on their Atlanta flight to Europe for a tour. The choir is on a 10-day concert trip.
Kentucky Wesleyan College
T-shirts cause assault trial delay

A judge delayed a trial April 30 for an teen charged with assaulting a girl at a Laurel County high school because supporters of the victim wore supportive T-shirts where jurors could see them.