Chris Bailey's forecast: Tracking Derby weekend storm chances

It’s another very warm and windy day taking shape across Kentucky, but thunderstorms are inching closer. A few may sneak into the region today, but the main action holds off until late Kentucky Oaks Day into Kentucky Derby Day.
Temps today will be back into the 80-85 degree range. Those southwest winds are causing moisture levels to increase, leading to the potential for a shower or storm. The best chance is across the western and northern parts of the state. That’s where a marginal risk for severe weather is.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments