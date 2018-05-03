WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey
Chris Bailey's forecast: Tracking Derby weekend storm chances

May 03, 2018 05:51 AM

It’s another very warm and windy day taking shape across Kentucky, but thunderstorms are inching closer. A few may sneak into the region today, but the main action holds off until late Kentucky Oaks Day into Kentucky Derby Day.

Temps today will be back into the 80-85 degree range. Those southwest winds are causing moisture levels to increase, leading to the potential for a shower or storm. The best chance is across the western and northern parts of the state. That’s where a marginal risk for severe weather is.

