Chris Bailey's forecast: Tracking heavy rain for Derby Day.

Good Saturday and Happy Kentucky Derby Day. Rounds of heavy rain continue to target much of the region today, and may end up causing some local high water issues. This action is happening along a stalled out front right on top of us.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect:.
- Out cold front slows down and stalls over top of the state early this morning, with the wave of low pressure developing and rolling on top of us.
- Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms move in from southwest to northeast through our big Derby Day.
- Churchill Downs will be on the western edge of the rain shield, but could still get in on some soggy stuff for a while.
