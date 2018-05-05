Wreck kills two, closes U.S. 27 in Garrard County

Two people died in a wreck about 12 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 27 in Garrard County north of Lancaster.
A third was transported to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, according to dispatcher Barbara Broaddus of the Garrard County Sheriff's Department. She said that the accident occurred between a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
U.S. 27 was expected to be closed for about four to six hours, Broaddus said.
How the wreck occurred between the two vehicles was not immediately known. The wreck was apparently on U.S. 27 near Bastin Road, a residential cul-de-sac.
