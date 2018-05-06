Chris Bailey's forecast: More storms later today

We are coming off a soaker of a Kentucky Derby Day, with many areas picking up a good 1″-2″ of rain. As that system moves away, another one is ready to take its place before the day is over.
Morning showers move off to our east as skies become partly cloudy. Temps hit the 70s on a strong wind kicking up ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the front, impacting the region by late this afternoon into the evening.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments