Kentucky doctor admitted improperly prescribing pills. He's headed to prison for years

A Bowling Green doctor whose patient died of a drug overdose was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison, according to Russell M. Coleman, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.
The physician, Charles Fred Gott, pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally distribute drugs that included methadone, fentanyl and hydrocodone between June 2010 and September 2013.
Gott also pleaded guilty to health care fraud.
He admitted that between 2006 and 2013, he submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicaid, Medicare and other providers billing for a higher level of service than he had actually provided to patients, according to Coleman’s release.
Gott also billed for tests that were not medically necessary.
Gott, 66, was a heart doctor by training, but switched to pain medicine after two hospitals suspended his privileges to do invasive procedures because of questions over his professional competence, prosecutors said in a court document.
Kentucky State Police later began investigating Gott’s pain-management practice after a deputy Warren County coroner reported responding to an overdose death of one of Gott’s patients, according to the court record.
Gott gave up his medical license before Monday’s sentencing.
In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers ordered Gott to pay restitution and court costs totaling $162,366.46 and a fine of $17,500.
State police and the Warren County Drug Task Force played key roles in developing the case for federal prosecution, though several other state and federal agencies participated as well, according to Coleman’s release.
Comments