Chris Bailey's forecast: More storms on the way

It’s a really nice spring day in progress across the Commonwealth, but rounds of storms are on the way for the rest of the week. It’s a setup that can lead to some strong boomers from time to time.
Highs out there today will generally range between 75 and 80 with partly sunny skies.
Humidity levels increase on Wednesday with temps around 80 for highs. Late day showers and storms may increase into Wednesday night as a cold front drops in from the northwest.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
